The Analyst Verdict: Edwards Lifesciences In The Eyes Of 17 Experts

Analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 17 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 8 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Edwards Lifesciences, revealing an average target of $73.71, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $63.00. This current average represents a 7.72% decrease from the previous average price target of $79.88.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Edwards Lifesciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $80.00 $75.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $63.00 $66.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Raises Neutral $78.00 $72.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $70.00 $73.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $70.00 $71.00 David Rescott Baird Lowers Neutral $68.00 $73.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $70.00 - Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $75.00 $85.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $66.00 $77.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $70.00 $76.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Buy $77.00 $83.00 Matthew Taylor Jefferies Lowers Hold $70.00 $85.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $71.00 $82.00 Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Lowers Neutral $75.00 $90.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Lowers Overweight $80.00 $90.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $80.00 $90.00

Spun off from Baxter International in 2000, Edwards Lifesciences designs, manufactures, and markets a range of medical devices and equipment for advanced stages of structural heart disease. It has established itself as a leader across key products, including surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter valve technologies, surgical clips, and catheters. The firm derives about 55% of its total sales from outside the US.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Edwards Lifesciences's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.93% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 226.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Edwards Lifesciences's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 36.16%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Edwards Lifesciences's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 26.62%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Edwards Lifesciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

