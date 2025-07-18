The Analyst Verdict: Deckers Outdoor In The Eyes Of 23 Experts

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) has been analyzed by 23 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 5 9 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 5 2 5 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $137.39, a high estimate of $240.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. A 21.49% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $175.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Deckers Outdoor among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $120.00 $120.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $144.00 $169.00 Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $114.00 $128.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $90.00 - Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $128.00 $154.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Lowers Outperform $140.00 $160.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $120.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $169.00 $158.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $140.00 $150.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $128.00 $129.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Maintains Sector Weight $150.00 $150.00 JESALYN Wong Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $110.00 $235.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $120.00 $240.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $120.00 $150.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $150.00 $246.00 John Kernan TD Securities Raises Buy $175.00 $150.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $240.00 $240.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $115.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $129.00 $231.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $158.00 $150.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $115.00 $210.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Lowers Overweight $150.00 $230.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $150.00 $215.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Deckers Outdoor. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Deckers Outdoor compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Deckers Outdoor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Deckers Outdoor's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Deckers Outdoor

Founded in 1973, California-based Deckers designs and sells casual and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories. In fiscal 2025, Ugg and Hoka accounted for 51% and 45% of total sales, respectively. The firm also markets niche brands Teva and Ahnu. Deckers produces most of its sales through wholesale partnerships but also operates e-commerce in more than 50 countries and about 180 company-operated stores. It generated 64% of its fiscal 2025 sales in the United States.

Deckers Outdoor: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Deckers Outdoor displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.46%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Deckers Outdoor's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.82%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Deckers Outdoor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.89%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Deckers Outdoor's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.02% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Deckers Outdoor's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

