The Analyst Verdict: Dayforce In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

Ratings for Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $75.0, along with a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $55.00. Highlighting a 10.0% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $83.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Dayforce. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Raimo Lenschow |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $61.00|$69.00 | |Arvind Ramnani |Mizuho |Lowers |Outperform | $80.00|$95.00 | | Allan Verkhovski |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Perform | $55.00|$72.00 | |Brad Reback |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $85.00|$90.00 | | Allan Verkhovski |Scotiabank |Lowers |Sector Perform | $72.00|$75.00 | |Raimo Lenschow |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $69.00|$80.00 | |Scott Berg |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $95.00|$95.00 | |Samad Samana |Jefferies |Lowers |Hold | $75.00|$80.00 | |Arvind Ramnani |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $83.00|$94.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dayforce. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dayforce compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dayforce compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Dayforce's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Dayforce's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Dayforce Better

Dayforce provides payroll and human capital management solutions targeting clients with 100-100,000 employees. Following the 2012 acquisition of Dayforce, Dayforce pivoted away from its legacy on-premises Bureau business to become a cloud HCM provider. As of fiscal 2022, about 80% of group revenue was derived from the flagship Dayforce platform geared toward enterprise clients. The remaining revenue is about evenly split between cloud platform Powerpay, targeting small businesses in Canada, and legacy Bureau products.

Understanding the Numbers: Dayforce's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Dayforce's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.39%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Dayforce's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dayforce's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dayforce's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.48.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

