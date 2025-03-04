The Analyst Verdict: Datadog In The Eyes Of 24 Experts

In the preceding three months, 24 analysts have released ratings for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 8 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Datadog, revealing an average target of $167.5, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.98% from the previous average price target of $161.09.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Datadog. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $160.00 $160.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Buy $165.00 $170.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $140.00 $150.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Lowers Outperform $175.00 $200.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $180.00 $187.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $160.00 $160.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $160.00 $160.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $140.00 $152.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $160.00 $148.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $165.00 $150.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Hold $140.00 $165.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Buy $170.00 $157.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $180.00 - Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $143.00 $143.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $150.00 $170.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $170.00 $155.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $170.00 $151.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Buy $200.00 $160.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $165.00 $141.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $170.00 $155.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $170.00 $155.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Announces Outperform $200.00 - Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $187.00 $155.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Datadog. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Datadog compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Datadog's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Datadog's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Datadog analyst ratings.

Delving into Datadog's Background

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Financial Insights: Datadog

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Datadog's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 25.11% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Datadog's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.18% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Datadog's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.71%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.88%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Datadog's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.68, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DDOG

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Goldman Sachs Reiterates Buy Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for DDOG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.