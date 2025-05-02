The Analyst Verdict: CubeSmart In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $45.71, a high estimate of $49.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. A decline of 8.21% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive CubeSmart is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $47.00 $44.00 Ravi Vaidya Mizuho Announces Neutral $39.00 - Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $49.00 $50.00 Todd Thomas Keybanc Announces Overweight $47.00 - Daniel Tricarico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $46.00 $52.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $48.00 $53.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $44.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CubeSmart. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CubeSmart compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of CubeSmart's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into CubeSmart's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages self-storage facilities throughout the United States. The company's real estate portfolio is composed of buildings with numerous enclosed storage areas for both residential and commercial customers to rent mainly on a month-by-month basis. Majority of CubeSmart's facilities are located in Florida, Texas, California, New York, and Illinois. Cumulatively, these states account for both the majority of the square footage in the company's real estate portfolio and the majority of its revenue. The company derives nearly all of its revenue from rental income from tenants utilizing its storage facilities.

CubeSmart: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, CubeSmart showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.98% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 38.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CubeSmart's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.62% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.06.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

