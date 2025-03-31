The Analyst Verdict: Corteva In The Eyes Of 11 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $70.91, with a high estimate of $74.00 and a low estimate of $64.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.92% increase from the previous average price target of $68.90.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Corteva among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Selesky Argus Research Maintains Buy $69.00 $69.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $71.00 - Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Buy $73.00 $69.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $73.00 $72.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $72.00 $70.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $70.00 $68.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $74.00 $69.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $73.00 $67.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $64.00 $62.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $73.00 $74.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $68.00 $69.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Corteva. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Corteva compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Corteva's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Corteva

Corteva is an agricultural inputs pure play that was formed in 2019 when it was spun off from DowDuPont. The company is a leader in the development of new seed and crop protection products. Seeds generate the majority of profits with the remainder coming from crop protection products. Corteva operates globally, but around half of revenue comes from North America.

A Deep Dive into Corteva's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Corteva's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.31%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Corteva's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -1.03%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corteva's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.17%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corteva's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.1%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Corteva's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.11, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

