The Analyst Verdict: Corebridge Financial In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Corebridge Financial, presenting an average target of $34.71, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.11% increase from the previous average price target of $32.71.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Corebridge Financial. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $31.00 $33.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $32.00 $33.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Buy $38.00 $40.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $35.00 $29.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $34.00 $26.00 Suneet Kamath Jefferies Raises Buy $40.00 $35.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $33.00 $33.00

Delving into Corebridge Financial's Background

Corebridge Financial Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It offers a broad set of products and services through five segments namely Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, Institutional Markets businesses, Corporate and Other. The majority of its revenue derives from the Individual Retirement segment.

Corebridge Financial: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Corebridge Financial faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -38.7% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Corebridge Financial's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.8%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corebridge Financial's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.23% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corebridge Financial's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.1% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.07.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

