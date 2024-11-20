The Analyst Verdict: Comcast In The Eyes Of 15 Experts

15 analysts have shared their evaluations of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 2 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $49.65, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.01% from the previous average price target of $48.20.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Comcast by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Raises Neutral $42.00 $40.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $45.00 $45.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $42.00 $40.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $46.00 $43.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Raises Overweight $47.00 $44.00 Jeffrey Wlodarczak Pivotal Research Raises Buy $54.00 $47.00 Gregory Williams TD Cowen Lowers Buy $48.00 $50.00 Bryan Kraft Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $50.00 $49.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Maintains Neutral $40.00 $40.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Raises Buy $60.00 $55.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $48.00 $47.75 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $47.75 $47.25

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Comcast. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Comcast compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Comcast's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Comcast's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Comcast analyst ratings.

About Comcast

Comcast is made up of three parts. The core cable business owns networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to 63 million US homes and businesses, or nearly half of the country. About 50% of the locations in this territory subscribe to at least one Comcast service. Comcast acquired NBCUniversal from General Electric in 2011. NBCU owns several cable networks, including CNBC, MSNBC, and USA, the NBC network, the Peacock streaming platform, several local NBC affiliates, Universal Studios, and several theme parks. Sky, acquired in 2018, is a large television provider in the UK and has invested heavily in proprietary content to build this position. Sky is also a large pay-television provider in Italy and has a presence in Germany and Austria.

Financial Milestones: Comcast's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Comcast showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.49% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Comcast's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.32%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comcast's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.29%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comcast's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.36% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.18.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CMCSA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Truist Securities Downgrades Buy Hold Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CMCSA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.