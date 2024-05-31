The Analyst Verdict: Cloudflare In The Eyes Of 19 Experts

19 analysts have shared their evaluations of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 8 1 2 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 6 1 2 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $95.26, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.74% lower than the prior average price target of $104.38.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Cloudflare. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Henderson Needham Maintains Buy $135.00 $135.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $120.00 - Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Neutral $90.00 $95.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $77.00 $89.00 Aaron Samuels Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $80.00 $115.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Sell $76.00 $88.00 Shaul Eyal TD Cowen Lowers Buy $110.00 $117.00 Alex Henderson Needham Maintains Buy $135.00 - Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $80.00 $90.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $105.00 $125.00 Thomas Blakey Keybanc Lowers Overweight $94.00 $132.00 Madeline Brooks B of A Securities Raises Underperform $60.00 $52.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $80.00 $100.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $81.00 $110.00 Shaul Eyal Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $110.00 $122.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Neutral $88.00 $95.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Lowers Outperform $94.00 $100.00 Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $100.00 - Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Neutral $95.00 $105.00

Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy, and execute code without maintaining servers.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cloudflare's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 30.47% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cloudflare's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -9.39%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cloudflare's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cloudflare's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.28%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.8, Cloudflare adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

