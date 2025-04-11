The Analyst Verdict: Clean Harbors In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $256.8, a high estimate of $285.00, and a low estimate of $205.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.04%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Clean Harbors. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jon Windham |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $205.00|$240.00 | |Jerry Revich |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Neutral | $220.00|$250.00 | |Michael Hoffman |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $285.00|$290.00 | |Noah Kaye |Oppenheimer |Lowers |Outperform | $254.00|$256.00 | |Tobey Sommer |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $270.00|$280.00 | |Devin Dodge |BMO Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $270.00|$284.00 | |David Manthey |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $272.00|$285.00 | |James Ricchiuti |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $268.00|$268.00 | |James Ricchiuti |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $268.00|$268.00 | |Noah Kaye |Oppenheimer |Raises |Outperform | $256.00|$255.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Clean Harbors. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Clean Harbors. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Clean Harbors compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Clean Harbors compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Clean Harbors's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Clean Harbors's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Clean Harbors analyst ratings.

Discovering Clean Harbors: A Closer Look

Clean Harbors Inc is an environmental and industrial services provider. It provides parts cleaning and related environmental services to commercial, industrial, and automotive customers. Its business segments are Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The company generates the majority of its revenues from the Environmental Services segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Clean Harbors's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Clean Harbors's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.95%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.87%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Clean Harbors's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.29% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Clean Harbors's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.14% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Clean Harbors's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.18.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CLH

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Neutral Feb 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CLH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.