The Analyst Verdict: Chord Energy In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $146.9, a high estimate of $184.00, and a low estimate of $114.00. Highlighting a 8.24% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $160.10.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Chord Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Noah Hungness B of A Securities Lowers Buy $114.00 $125.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $183.00 $184.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $158.00 $166.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $145.00 $165.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Lowers Buy $120.00 $135.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $125.00 $138.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $139.00 $160.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $166.00 $175.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $184.00 $193.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Lowers Buy $135.00 $160.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Chord Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Chord Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chord Energy compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chord Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Chord Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Chord Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Chord Energy: A Closer Look

Chord Energy Corp is an independent exploration and production company. The company acquires, exploits, develops, and explores crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin.

Chord Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Chord Energy displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 50.79%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Chord Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.66%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chord Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chord Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.64%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Chord Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.12, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

