The Analyst Verdict: Centene In The Eyes Of 15 Experts

In the preceding three months, 15 analysts have released ratings for Centene (NYSE:CNC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 9 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 6 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $50.93, with a high estimate of $84.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 32.16%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Centene by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Langston TD Cowen Lowers Hold $33.00 $73.00 Ryan MacDonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $42.00 $84.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $30.00 $52.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $51.00 $85.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Neutral $40.00 $71.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $33.00 $70.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $45.00 $65.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $52.00 $65.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $65.00 $90.00 A.J. Rice UBS Lowers Neutral $45.00 $80.00 John Stansel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $48.00 $75.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $70.00 - Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $65.00 $84.00 David Windley Jefferies Lowers Hold $61.00 $64.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $84.00 $93.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Centene. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Centene compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Centene's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Centene's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Centene analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Centene

Centene is a managed care organization that focuses on government-sponsored healthcare plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and the individual exchanges. Centene served 22 million medical members as of December 2024, mostly in Medicaid (about 60% of membership), the individual exchanges (about 20%), and Medicare (about 5%). The company also has a military contract and provides Medicare Part D pharmaceutical plans.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Centene

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Centene showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.38% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Centene's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Centene's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.83%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Centene's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.55%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.66.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CNC

