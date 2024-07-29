The Analyst Verdict: Builders FirstSource In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $193.29, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. A decline of 9.13% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Builders FirstSource's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tyler Batory Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $230.00 $242.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $188.00 $200.00 Jay McCanless Wedbush Lowers Outperform $175.00 $215.00 Rafe Jasrosich B of A Securities Lowers Buy $183.00 $195.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $200.00 $240.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $180.00 $190.00 David Manthey Baird Lowers Neutral $197.00 $207.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Builders FirstSource. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Builders FirstSource compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Builders FirstSource's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Builders FirstSource's market standing.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of building materials. The company offers structural and related building products such as factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The products can be designed for each home individually and are installed by Builders FirstSource. The company's construction-related services include professional installation, turn-key framing, and shell construction. Builders FirstSource's customers range from large production builders to small custom homebuilders.

Financial Insights: Builders FirstSource

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Builders FirstSource's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Builders FirstSource's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.65%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Builders FirstSource's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.34%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Builders FirstSource's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 2.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Builders FirstSource's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.86.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

