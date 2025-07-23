The Analyst Verdict: Brunswick In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Brunswick (NYSE:BC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $60.8, with a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $43.00. This current average represents a 3.8% decrease from the previous average price target of $63.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Brunswick is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Stember Roth Capital Raises Buy $68.00 $60.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $68.00 $61.00 Craig Kennison Baird Raises Neutral $60.00 $56.00 Brandon Rolle DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $43.00 $64.00 Gerrick Johnson BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $65.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Brunswick. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Brunswick. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Brunswick compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Brunswick compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Brunswick's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Brunswick analyst ratings.

Delving into Brunswick's Background

Brunswick is a leading manufacturer in the marine recreation industry. The firm has more than 60 brands delivering products across propulsion (outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers), parts, accessories, and technology, and boats (including well-known brands like Boston Whaler and Sea Ray). It also owns numerous Freedom Boat Club locations as well as Boateka, which facilitates transactions in the used-boat market. Brunswick's focus surrounds building the innovative marine and recreational experiences, technologies, and connections supported by quality and innovation.

Brunswick's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Brunswick's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.49% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Brunswick's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.65%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brunswick's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.35% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Brunswick's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.4. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BC

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Roth Capital Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for BC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.