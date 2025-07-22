The Analyst Verdict: Boot Barn Holdings In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Boot Barn Holdings, revealing an average target of $182.7, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $137.00. Observing a 6.97% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $170.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Boot Barn Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashley Owens Keybanc Raises Overweight $195.00 $180.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $207.00 $196.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Raises Buy $180.00 $137.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $184.00 $162.00 Jason Haas B of A Securities Raises Buy $173.00 $160.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Outperform $180.00 $140.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $210.00 $156.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $196.00 $209.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Lowers Buy $137.00 $178.00 Ashley Owens Keybanc Lowers Overweight $165.00 $190.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Boot Barn Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Boot Barn Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Boot Barn Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Boot Barn Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Boot Barn Holdings analyst ratings.

About Boot Barn Holdings

Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates specialty retail stores. The company sells western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States. It is a single operating segment, which includes net sales generated from its retail stores and e-commerce websites.

Boot Barn Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Boot Barn Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.81%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Boot Barn Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.27%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boot Barn Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.38%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Boot Barn Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.5.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

