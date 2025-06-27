The Analyst Verdict: BlackRock In The Eyes Of 14 Experts

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $1053.07, with a high estimate of $1178.00 and a low estimate of $950.00. This current average has decreased by 4.0% from the previous average price target of $1097.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of BlackRock among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $1115.00 $994.00 Stephen Biggar Argus Research Raises Buy $1090.00 $1028.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1105.00 $1035.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Lowers Neutral $980.00 $1010.00 William Katz Citigroup Lowers Buy $1100.00 $1200.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $988.00 $1046.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $990.00 $950.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $1035.00 $1065.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Lowers Neutral $1010.00 $1045.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Buy $1032.00 $1251.00 Mike Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $1124.00 $1275.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $950.00 $1210.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Buy $1178.00 $1196.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $1046.00 $1053.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BlackRock. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BlackRock. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of BlackRock compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of BlackRock compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for BlackRock's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into BlackRock's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BlackRock analyst ratings.

Delving into BlackRock's Background

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with $11.584 trillion in assets under management at the end of March 2025. Its product mix is diverse, with 53% of managed assets in equity strategies, 26% in fixed income, 9% in multi-asset classes, 8% in money market funds, and 4% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the US and Canada.

Breaking Down BlackRock's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: BlackRock's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.59%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: BlackRock's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.62%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): BlackRock's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.16%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): BlackRock's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.08%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: BlackRock's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.3, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BLK

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Argus Research Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BLK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.