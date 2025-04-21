The Analyst Verdict: Belden In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Belden (NYSE:BDC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Belden, revealing an average target of $127.5, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. A decline of 6.02% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Belden's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |David Williams |Benchmark |Lowers |Buy | $120.00|$130.00 | |David Williams |Benchmark |Lowers |Buy | $120.00|$130.00 | |Mark Delaney |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $120.00|$139.00 | |Chris Dankert |Loop Capital |Lowers |Buy | $145.00|$155.00 | |David Williams |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $130.00|$130.00 | |David Williams |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $130.00|$130.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Belden. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Belden. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Belden compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Belden compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Belden's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Belden's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Belden Better

Belden Inc provides signal transmission products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The firm operates in two segments - Smart Infrastructure Solutions and Automation Solutions. Smart Infrastructure Solutions segment is a provider in network infrastructure and broadband solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for commercial audio/video and security applications. Automation Solutions segment provides network infrastructure and digitization solutions to enable customers to make data-based business decisions. It operates in Americas, EMEA and APAC, out of which maximum revenue from Americas.

Key Indicators: Belden's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Belden's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.83%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Belden's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.77%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Belden's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.62%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.75%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.97, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

