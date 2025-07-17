The Analyst Verdict: Apple In The Eyes Of 24 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 24 analysts have published ratings on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 11 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 5 3 2 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Apple and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $233.46, accompanied by a high estimate of $270.00 and a low estimate of $170.62. Experiencing a 1.38% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $236.73.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Apple's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $250.00 $230.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Edison Lee Jefferies Raises Hold $188.32 $170.62 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $230.00 $240.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $235.00 $235.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Maintains Buy $235.00 $235.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $235.00 $235.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Hold $225.00 $225.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 William Power Baird Lowers Outperform $230.00 $260.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $270.00 $250.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $217.00 $263.00 Edison Lee Jefferies Raises Underperform $170.62 $167.88 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $250.00 $230.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $225.00 $225.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $263.00 $263.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Lowers Hold $215.00 $230.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Underweight $173.00 $197.00 Srini Pajjuir Raymond James Lowers Outperform $230.00 $250.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $235.00 $220.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $256.00 $259.00 David Vogt UBS Lowers Neutral $210.00 $236.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Apple. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Apple. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Apple compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Apple compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Apple's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Apple's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Apple analyst ratings.

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Financial Milestones: Apple's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Apple's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Apple's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.99%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 37.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Apple's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.34%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.47, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Jul 2025 Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Outperform Jul 2025 Jefferies Upgrades Underperform Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.