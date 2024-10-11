The Analyst Verdict: Addus HomeCare In The Eyes Of 9 Experts

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $141.56, with a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $137.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.56% increase from the previous average price target of $135.38.

The standing of Addus HomeCare among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tao Qiu Macquarie Maintains Outperform $139.00 $139.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Announces Overweight $150.00 - Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $145.00 $140.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $141.00 $141.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $141.00 $129.00 Ryan Langston TD Cowen Raises Buy $137.00 $128.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $143.00 $138.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $140.00 $130.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $138.00 $138.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Addus HomeCare. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Addus HomeCare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Addus HomeCare's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Addus HomeCare's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Addus HomeCare Better

Addus HomeCare Corp is engaged in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the segments such as Personal care segment, which is a key revenue driver, provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. The Hospice segment provides physical, emotional and spiritual care for people who are terminally ill and their families. Its Home health segment provides services that are primarily medical in nature to those individuals who may require assistance during an illness or after surgery.

Addus HomeCare: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Addus HomeCare's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.36%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Addus HomeCare's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.2%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Addus HomeCare's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.7% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Addus HomeCare's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

