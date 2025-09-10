Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) remains a solid performer among technology stocks. MSFT is up more than 18% in 2025, but some investors will find this a little disappointing compared to the stock’s average growth in the last five years.

In fact, the stock is down about 7% since Aug. 1. That’s not close to the drop of approximately 20% MSFT stock earlier this year. However, it shows that even best-in-class stocks like Microsoft face pressure when investors question valuation.

Microsoft is trading at 36.5x earnings and around 38x its forward earnings. That means the stock is expensive compared to its own historical averages.

But is the premium justified?

One way to consider that question is by looking at analyst ratings. Analysts continue to be bullish on MSFT stock. The consensus price target of $612.54 suggests an upside of over 22%.

However, some analysts see much more upside ahead for the stock, making it a substantial long-term investment for investors who can ride out the current market volatility.

Analyst Confidence Strengthens the Bull Case

Microsoft is one of the most heavily covered stocks. Since the company reported earnings on July 30, approximately 20 analysts have either reiterated or raised their price target for MSFT stock. In every case, the new price target is higher than the consensus price, with the highest price target of $675 forecast by Jefferies and Truist Financial.

It's important to note that analysts' price targets are 12- to 18-month targets. This means they strongly believe among analysts that Microsoft will be able to grow into its premium valuation.

Azure and AI Are the Core Growth Engines

Investors should ask why analysts are bullish on a stock. In this case, Microsoft’s cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) leadership is driving its current growth.

In its July 2025 earnings report, Microsoft reported 39% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth with Azure and other cloud services. That growth is coming at a time when enterprise IT spending is showing signs of moderating. That's confirmation of the stickiness of this revenue, particularly since companies face a cost of switching from Microsoft.

Through its partnership with OpenAI, Microsoft continues to embed AI across its entire ecosystem, most notably its Office productivity suite. The company also recently launched its initial two AI models. This will give Microsoft more control over its AI stack, minimizing access risks and potential innovation lags tied to OpenAI’s roadmap.

A Fortress Balance Sheet Gives Investors a Safety Net

Investors considering buying MSFT stock at its current level would be wise to keep one eye on the potential floor for the stock. That’s another reason to believe that Microsoft is a stock for the long haul. In its most recent quarter, the company generated $42.6 billion in cash flow from operations, up 15% YOY. Free cash flow of $25.6 billion was up 10% YOY.

This means the company has an ample reserve to continue paying for its capital expenditures on data centers. At the same time, it still has room to reward shareholders with buybacks and a steady, growing dividend. Putting that together for investors means that Microsoft is a choice for growth and income-oriented investors.

Lower Rates May Be the Cherry on Top

Corporate valuations have been a sticking point for many investors, particularly in a higher interest rate environment. However, that will likely start changing in September when the Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates by 25 bps.

Such a cut would likely reduce concerns about regulatory scrutiny and competition in the cloud and enterprise software.

