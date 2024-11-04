Analyst Scoreboard: 9 Ratings For Paycom Software

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 7 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $184.44, along with a high estimate of $197.00 and a low estimate of $170.00. Observing a 9.21% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $168.89.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Paycom Software. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Neutral $190.00 $170.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Neutral $196.00 $172.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $181.00 $172.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Raises Hold $175.00 $170.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $197.00 $183.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $191.00 $160.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Raises Hold $170.00 $155.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $172.00 $167.00 Jared Levine TD Cowen Raises Hold $188.00 $171.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Paycom Software. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Paycom Software compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Paycom Software's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Paycom Software

Paycom is a fast-growing provider of payroll and human capital management software primarily targeting clients with 50-10,000 employees in the United States. Paycom was established in 1998 and services about 19,500 clients as of 2023, based on parent company grouping. Alongside its core payroll software, Paycom offers various HCM add-on modules, including time and attendance, talent management, and benefits administration.

Key Indicators: Paycom Software's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Paycom Software showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.23% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Paycom Software's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.21%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Paycom Software's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

