Analyst Scoreboard: 9 Ratings For Aspen Aerogels

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Aspen Aerogels and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $27.78, accompanied by a high estimate of $36.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $23.12, the current average has increased by 20.16%.

The perception of Aspen Aerogels by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $36.00 $30.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $30.00 $29.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $28.00 $18.00 Christopher Souther B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $30.00 $24.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Raises Buy $28.00 $22.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $29.00 $20.00 Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $25.00 $20.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Announces Buy $22.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Aspen Aerogels. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Aspen Aerogels compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Aspen Aerogels's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Aspen Aerogels Inc is an aerogel technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance aerogel insulation used in the energy industrial and sustainable insulation markets. The company also conducts research and development related to aerogel technology supported by funding from several agencies of the United States of America government and other institutions in the form of research and development contracts. It is engaged in two operating segment Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier. Geographically, it operates in the U.S. and also has a presence in other International countries. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Energy Industrial segment and the United States market. Some of its products include Pyrogel XTE; Cryogel Z; Spaceloft Subsea; and others.

Financial Insights: Aspen Aerogels

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Aspen Aerogels showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 107.3% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Aspen Aerogels's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -1.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aspen Aerogels's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aspen Aerogels's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Aspen Aerogels's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.29, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

