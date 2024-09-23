Analyst Scoreboard: 7 Ratings For Tandem Diabetes Care

Analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $50.57, along with a high estimate of $58.00 and a low estimate of $39.00. Marking an increase of 7.14%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $47.20.

The standing of Tandem Diabetes Care among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $45.00 $45.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $45.00 - William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $57.00 - Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $58.00 $55.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $55.00 $50.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Raises Neutral $39.00 $36.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $55.00 $50.00

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes designs, manufactures, and markets durable insulin pumps for diabetes patients. The firm first entered this market in 2012 and has since introduced multiple generations of pumps leading to its current t:slim X2 device. The firm recently launched its smaller Mobi pump and continues to work on a tubeless pump. Nearly three-quarters of total revenue is derived from the us, with the remainder primarily from other developed nations. The pumps themselves generate just over half of total sales, and another one third is from disposable infusion sets that need to be changed over every 2 to 3 days.

Key Indicators: Tandem Diabetes Care's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Tandem Diabetes Care displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.27%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tandem Diabetes Care's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -13.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tandem Diabetes Care's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -12.92%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.28%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tandem Diabetes Care's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.04.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

