Analyst Scoreboard: 6 Ratings For Encompass Health

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $97.83, a high estimate of $108.00, and a low estimate of $94.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.27% from the previous average price target of $91.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Encompass Health is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Whit Mayo Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $100.00 - Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $94.00 $94.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $95.00 $83.00 John Ransom Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $95.00 $85.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $108.00 $101.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Buy $95.00 $93.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Encompass Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Encompass Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Encompass Health's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Encompass Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States through a network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Inpatient rehabilitation contributes the majority of the firm's revenue and provides specialized rehabilitative treatment through a network of inpatient hospitals. These hospitals are concentrated in the eastern half of the United States and Texas.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Encompass Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Encompass Health's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.41%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Encompass Health's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.55%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Encompass Health's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.64%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.82%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.68.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

