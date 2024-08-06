Analyst Scoreboard: 6 Ratings For Addus HomeCare

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $129.83, a high estimate of $138.00, and a low estimate of $119.00. Marking an increase of 8.19%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $120.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Addus HomeCare by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $138.00 $138.00 Tao Qiu Macquarie Announces Outperform $136.00 - Ryan Langston TD Cowen Raises Buy $128.00 $119.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $130.00 $118.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $128.00 $120.00 Ryan Langston TD Cowen Raises Buy $119.00 $105.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Addus HomeCare. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Addus HomeCare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Addus HomeCare's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp is engaged in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the segments such as Personal care segment, which is a key revenue driver, provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. The Hospice segment provides physical, emotional and spiritual care for people who are terminally ill and their families. Its Home health segment provides services that are primarily medical in nature to those individuals who may require assistance during an illness or after surgery.

A Deep Dive into Addus HomeCare's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Addus HomeCare's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.58%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Addus HomeCare's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.21% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Addus HomeCare's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, Addus HomeCare adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

