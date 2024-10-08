Analyst Scoreboard: 4 Ratings For UFP Industries

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $148.0, with a high estimate of $157.00 and a low estimate of $125.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $123.25, the current average has increased by 20.08%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive UFP Industries. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay McCanless Wedbush Raises Outperform $155.00 $120.00 Reuben Garner Benchmark Raises Buy $155.00 $133.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Raises Buy $157.00 $125.00 Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $125.00 $115.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to UFP Industries. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of UFP Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of UFP Industries's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of UFP Industries's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know UFP Industries Better

UFP Industries Inc is a supplier of lumber to the manufactured housing industry. Today UFP Industries is a multibillion-dollar holding company with subsidiaries around the globe that serve three markets: retail, packaging and construction.

Understanding the Numbers: UFP Industries's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: UFP Industries's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.95%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.37%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): UFP Industries's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): UFP Industries's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.95%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: UFP Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

