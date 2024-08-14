Analyst Scoreboard: 29 Ratings For Workday

Across the recent three months, 29 analysts have shared their insights on Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 16 5 0 2 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 1 3M Ago 6 13 5 0 1

Analysts have recently evaluated Workday and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $279.62, accompanied by a high estimate of $350.00 and a low estimate of $190.00. Experiencing a 8.88% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $306.86.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Workday. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $260.00 $275.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $262.00 $280.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Sell $190.00 $190.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $275.00 $325.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $350.00 $350.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Lowers Outperform $301.00 $321.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Sell $190.00 $190.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $255.00 $293.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Hold $240.00 $280.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $300.00 $310.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $286.00 $316.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $300.00 $338.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $325.00 $350.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $285.00 $300.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $255.00 $280.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $300.00 $350.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $330.00 $350.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Lowers Buy $290.00 $330.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $255.00 $300.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $270.00 $305.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Hold $250.00 $290.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $325.00 $330.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $300.00 $310.00 Mark Marcon Baird Lowers Outperform $265.00 $316.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $300.00 $320.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Buy $280.00 $325.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $275.00 $330.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $280.00 $330.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Workday. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Workday compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Workday's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Workday's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Workday's Background

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. Founded in 2005, Workday now employs over 18,000 employees.

Workday: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Workday displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 18.17%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.38%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.32%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Workday's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.41.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

