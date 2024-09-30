Analyst Scoreboard: 26 Ratings For Trade Desk

Analysts' ratings for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 26 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 11 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 6 6 0 0 1 3M Ago 2 4 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Trade Desk, revealing an average target of $111.92, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $57.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.25% increase from the previous average price target of $104.35.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Trade Desk among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $110.00 $110.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $110.00 $110.00 Michael Nathanson MoffettNathanson Announces Neutral $100.00 - Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $115.00 $110.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $110.00 - Jessica Reif Ehrlich B of A Securities Announces Buy $135.00 - Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $120.00 $109.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Raises Outperform $130.00 $110.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Buy $115.00 $112.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Maintains Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $120.00 $110.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $114.00 $110.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Sell $57.00 $49.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $108.00 $105.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $111.00 $105.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $135.00 $110.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $115.00 $105.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Raises Outperform $115.00 $100.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $105.00 $100.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $110.00 $100.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $120.00 $105.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Trade Desk. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Trade Desk compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Trade Desk's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Trade Desk analyst ratings.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Trade Desk's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Trade Desk showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.91% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Trade Desk's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.55%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trade Desk's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.72%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trade Desk's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.73%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Trade Desk's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.11, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TTD

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Guggenheim Initiates Coverage On Buy Mar 2022 Benchmark Initiates Coverage On Hold Feb 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TTD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.