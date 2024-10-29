Analyst Scoreboard: 22 Ratings For Fiserv

Ratings for Fiserv (NYSE:FI) were provided by 22 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 13 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 11 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $212.55, a high estimate of $244.00, and a low estimate of $183.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $184.38, the current average has increased by 15.28%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Fiserv. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $244.00 $190.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $222.00 $183.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $224.00 $183.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Buy $230.00 $200.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $225.00 $180.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $227.00 $199.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $208.00 $188.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Buy $240.00 $185.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $220.00 $215.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Raises Hold $200.00 $195.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $200.00 $170.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $230.00 $190.00 Brad Handler Jefferies Raises Hold $195.00 $160.00 Ole Slorer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $220.00 $177.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Overweight $215.00 $185.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Buy $200.00 $182.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $191.00 $175.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $183.00 $183.00 Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $203.00 $170.00 David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $200.00 $186.00 Andrew Harte BTIG Announces Buy $200.00 - Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $199.00 $176.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fiserv. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Fiserv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Fiserv's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Fiserv

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for us banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv also provides payment processing services for merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.

Breaking Down Fiserv's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Fiserv's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.02%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Fiserv's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fiserv's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fiserv's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fiserv's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.92.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

