Analyst Scoreboard: 20 Ratings For Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) underwent analysis by 20 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 5 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $205.4, a high estimate of $232.00, and a low estimate of $178.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.68% increase from the previous average price target of $196.22.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Builders FirstSource. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Lovallo UBS Announces Buy $232.00 - David Manthey Baird Raises Outperform $222.00 $190.00 Charles Perron-Piche Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $225.00 - Collin Verron Jefferies Raises Buy $223.00 $185.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Overweight $211.00 $182.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Raises Buy $230.00 $190.00 Rafe Jasrosich B of A Securities Raises Neutral $198.00 $165.00 Tyler Batory Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $225.00 $205.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $220.00 $165.00 Tyler Batory Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $205.00 $190.00 Collin Verron Jefferies Lowers Buy $185.00 $205.00 Stanley Elliott Stifel Lowers Buy $195.00 $217.00 Tyler Batory Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $190.00 $230.00 Reuben Garner Benchmark Lowers Buy $200.00 $220.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $182.00 $188.00 Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $187.00 $197.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $178.00 $193.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Outperform $190.00 $185.00 Rafe Jasrosich B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $180.00 $183.00 Tyler Batory Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $230.00 $242.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Builders FirstSource. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Builders FirstSource compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Builders FirstSource's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Builders FirstSource's market position.

Stay up to date on Builders FirstSource analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of building materials. The company offers structural and related building products such as factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The products can be designed for each home individually and are installed by Builders FirstSource. The company's construction-related services include professional installation, turn-key framing, and shell construction. Builders FirstSource's customers range from large production builders to small custom homebuilders.

Builders FirstSource's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Builders FirstSource's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.6% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Builders FirstSource's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.72%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Builders FirstSource's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 7.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 3.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Builders FirstSource's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.01, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

