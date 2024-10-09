Analyst Scoreboard: 19 Ratings For ServiceNow

In the latest quarter, 19 analysts provided ratings for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 7 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $894.79, a high estimate of $1055.00, and a low estimate of $780.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.31% from the previous average price target of $857.84.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of ServiceNow by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $950.00 $850.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $1055.00 $900.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1025.00 $935.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $900.00 $900.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $850.00 $825.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $900.00 $870.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $935.00 $920.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $900.00 $875.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $880.00 $850.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $860.00 $830.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Hold $780.00 $750.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $820.00 $780.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $900.00 $820.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $850.00 $835.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $850.00 $830.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $900.00 $885.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $900.00 $900.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $835.00 $835.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $911.00 $909.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ServiceNow. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of ServiceNow compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into ServiceNow's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About ServiceNow

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

Understanding the Numbers: ServiceNow's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: ServiceNow's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.19%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: ServiceNow's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.97%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ServiceNow's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ServiceNow's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.47%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ServiceNow's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.26, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

