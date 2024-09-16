Analyst Scoreboard: 15 Ratings For Williams-Sonoma

Across the recent three months, 15 analysts have shared their insights on Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Williams-Sonoma, revealing an average target of $154.6, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $116.00. Experiencing a 23.42% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $201.87.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Williams-Sonoma's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Max Rakhlenko TD Cowen Raises Buy $160.00 $150.00 Jonathan Matuszewski Jefferies Raises Buy $156.00 $148.00 Scot Ciccarelli RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $147.00 $150.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $165.00 $170.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Underweight $116.00 $232.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Lowers Outperform $150.00 $175.00 Max Rakhlenko TD Cowen Lowers Buy $150.00 $170.00 Peter Benedict Baird Lowers Neutral $140.00 $150.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $170.00 $170.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $145.00 $158.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $170.00 $170.00 Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $135.00 $155.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Lowers Outperform $175.00 $350.00 Max Rakhlenko TD Cowen Adjusts Buy $170.00 $340.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $170.00 $340.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Williams-Sonoma. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Williams-Sonoma compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Williams-Sonoma's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Williams-Sonoma's Background

With a retail and direct-to-consumer presence, Williams-Sonoma is a player in the $300 billion domestic home category and $450 billion international home market, focused on expanding its exposure in the B2B ($80 billion total addressable market), marketplace, and franchise areas. Namesake Williams-Sonoma (156 stores) offers high-end cooking essentials, while Pottery Barn (184) provides casual home accessories. West Elm (121) is an emerging concept for young professionals, and Rejuvenation (11) offers lighting and house parts. Brand extensions include Pottery Barn Kids and PBteen (45) as well as Mark & Graham and Greenrow. Williams-Sonoma also has a business-to-business team that supports projects that range from residential to large-scale commercial.

Williams-Sonoma's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Williams-Sonoma's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.99% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Williams-Sonoma's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.62%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Williams-Sonoma's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.12%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Williams-Sonoma's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.35%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.58.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

