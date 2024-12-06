Analyst Scoreboard: 15 Ratings For Datadog

Throughout the last three months, 15 analysts have evaluated Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $152.73, along with a high estimate of $187.00 and a low estimate of $133.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $142.62, the current average has increased by 7.09%.

A clear picture of Datadog's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $187.00 $155.00 Andrew Sherman TD Cowen Maintains Buy $165.00 $165.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $148.00 $140.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $155.00 $140.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Buy $157.00 $150.00 Andrew Sherman TD Cowen Raises Buy $165.00 $160.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $150.00 $140.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $133.00 $135.00 William Power Baird Raises Outperform $150.00 $140.00 Brian White Monness, Crespi, Hardt Announces Buy $155.00 - Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $135.00 $132.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Lowers Outperform $151.00 $157.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $150.00 $125.00 Andrew DeGasperi Exane BNP Paribas Announces Outperform $150.00 - Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $140.00 $115.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Datadog: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Datadog displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 26.02%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Datadog's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.49%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Datadog's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Datadog's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Datadog's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.37.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

