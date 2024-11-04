Analyst Scoreboard: 14 Ratings For MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) underwent analysis by 14 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $237.93, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $146.00. This current average has decreased by 43.12% from the previous average price target of $418.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive MicroStrategy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $275.00 $225.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $300.00 $173.00 Matthew Galinko Maxim Group Raises Buy $270.00 $193.00 Lance Vitanza TD Cowen Raises Buy $300.00 $200.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $300.00 $245.00 Andrew Harte BTIG Raises Buy $240.00 $180.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $245.00 $215.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $225.00 $173.00 Gautam Chhugani Bernstein Adjusts Outperform $290.00 $2890.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $173.00 $146.00 Lance Vitanza TD Cowen Raises Buy $200.00 $195.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $173.00 $185.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Announces Overweight $146.00 - Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $194.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to MicroStrategy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MicroStrategy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for MicroStrategy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of MicroStrategy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into MicroStrategy's Background

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of MicroStrategy

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: MicroStrategy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.34%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MicroStrategy's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -293.07%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MicroStrategy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -10.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MicroStrategy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.42%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: MicroStrategy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.13. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

