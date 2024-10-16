Analyst Scoreboard: 11 Ratings For StepStone Group

Ratings for StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) were provided by 11 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $57.5, along with a high estimate of $73.00 and a low estimate of $51.00. This current average reflects an increase of 15.32% from the previous average price target of $49.86.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of StepStone Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $73.00 $56.00 John Dunn Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $55.00 $52.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $60.00 $52.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $51.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $61.00 $56.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $57.00 $51.50 Adam Beatty UBS Raises Neutral $55.00 $44.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $52.00 $43.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $51.50 $46.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $56.00 $51.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $46.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to StepStone Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of StepStone Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of StepStone Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of StepStone Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc operates as a fully integrated private markets solution provider. The company provides customized investment solutions and advisory and data services. It provides investment solutions in the areas of private equity, real estate, private debt, and infrastructure and real assets. The company consists of a single operating segment and a single reportable segment for accounting and financial reporting purposes.

StepStone Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, StepStone Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.71% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: StepStone Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.15%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): StepStone Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.86%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): StepStone Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: StepStone Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.79, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

