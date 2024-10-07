Analyst Scoreboard: 10 Ratings For Dow

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Dow (NYSE:DOW), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $57.5, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.58%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Dow by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $57.00 $58.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $55.00 $60.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $55.00 $57.00 Frank Mitsch Fermium Research Lowers Hold $54.00 $60.00 David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $53.00 $57.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Neutral $60.00 $62.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $58.00 $60.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $64.00 $68.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $57.00 $62.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $62.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dow. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dow compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Dow's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Dow's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dow analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Dow

Dow Chemical is a diversified global chemicals producer, formed in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. The firm is a leading producer of several chemicals, including polyethylene, ethylene oxide, and silicone rubber. Its products have numerous applications in both consumer and industrial end markets.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Dow

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Dow's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.42% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Dow's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.99% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dow's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.37% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.97.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DOW

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Jan 2022 Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Jan 2022 Mizuho Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for DOW

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.