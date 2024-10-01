Analyst Ratings For Visa

Analysts' ratings for Visa (NYSE:V) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 17 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 10 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 6 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $310.59, a high estimate of $322.00, and a low estimate of $290.00. Observing a 0.74% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $308.31.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Visa. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rayna Kumar Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $318.00 $289.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $322.00 $322.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Neutral $308.00 $279.00 Matthew O'Neill Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $317.00 $317.00 Dominick Gabriele Compass Point Announces Buy $319.00 - Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $320.00 $290.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Lowers Buy $319.00 $321.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $311.00 $315.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $290.00 $300.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Lowers Buy $300.00 $325.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Lowers Buy $318.00 $320.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $322.00 $326.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $319.00 $322.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $300.00 $302.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $297.00 $305.00

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Visa displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Visa's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 54.74%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Visa's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.31%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, Visa adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

