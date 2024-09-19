Analyst Ratings For Targa Resources

Analysts' ratings for Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $147.2, along with a high estimate of $163.00 and a low estimate of $138.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.86% increase from the previous average price target of $132.78.

The standing of Targa Resources among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Mackay Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $163.00 $147.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Outperform $153.00 $147.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $125.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $153.00 $124.00 John Mackay Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $147.00 $132.00 Sunil Sibal Seaport Global Raises Buy $141.00 $129.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $142.00 $128.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Overweight $138.00 $123.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Overweight $145.00 $140.00 John Staszak Argus Research Announces Buy $140.00 -

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources is a midstream firm that primarily operates gathering and processing assets with substantial positions in the Permian, Stack, Scoop, and Bakken plays. It has fractionation capacity at Mont Belvieu and operates a liquefied petroleum gas export terminal. The Grand Prix natural gas liquids pipeline is another important asset.

Breaking Down Targa Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Targa Resources's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Targa Resources's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Targa Resources's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.54%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Targa Resources's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.42%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, Targa Resources faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

