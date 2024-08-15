Analyst Ratings For Steel Dynamics

Ratings for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $137.6, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. This current average has increased by 1.55% from the previous average price target of $135.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Steel Dynamics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $138.00 $134.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Underweight $120.00 $118.00 Lawson Winder B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $145.00 $150.00 Katja Jancic BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $135.00 $140.00 Christopher LeFemina Jefferies Announces Hold $150.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Steel Dynamics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Steel Dynamics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Steel Dynamics's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Steel Dynamics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Steel Dynamics analyst ratings.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Inc operates scrap-based steel minimills with roughly 16 million tons of annual steel production capacity. The company's segment includes steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations, Aluminum Operations Segment, and others. It generates maximum revenue from the steel operations segment.

Steel Dynamics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Steel Dynamics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -8.84% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Steel Dynamics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.24%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Steel Dynamics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.7% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Steel Dynamics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.84%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.33.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for STLD

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Wolfe Research Downgrades Peer Perform Underperform Oct 2021 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for STLD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.