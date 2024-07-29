Analyst Ratings For Plexus

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $132.25, with a high estimate of $145.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 16.52% increase from the previous average price target of $113.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Plexus by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $145.00 $120.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Raises Buy $144.00 $114.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $120.00 $110.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $120.00 $110.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Plexus. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Plexus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Plexus's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Plexus's Background

Plexus Corp is a U.S based Electronic Manufacturing Services company that provides a range of services, from conceptualization and design to fulfilling orders and providing sustaining solutions, such as replenishment and refurbishment. The company's segments comprise AMER, APAC,ge and EMEA.

Understanding the Numbers: Plexus's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Plexus's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.64% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plexus's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.99%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Plexus's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.78% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Plexus's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.3, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

