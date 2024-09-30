Analyst Ratings For Option Care Health

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Option Care Health and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $37.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. Observing a 1.13% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $37.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Option Care Health. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Constantine Davides JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $37.00 $36.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Raises Outperform $40.00 $38.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $38.00 $38.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $36.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Option Care Health. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Option Care Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Option Care Health's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Option Care Health

Option Care Health Inc is the provider of home and alternate-site infusion services. It provides treatment for bleeding disorders, neurological disorders, heart failure, anti-infectives, and chronic inflammatory disorders among others.

Key Indicators: Option Care Health's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Option Care Health displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.79%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Option Care Health's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.32%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.73%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Option Care Health's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.61%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Option Care Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.87, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

