Analyst Ratings For National Storage

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for National Storage (NYSE:NSA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for National Storage, presenting an average target of $42.94, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.41% increase from the previous average price target of $38.89.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive National Storage. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $42.00 $40.00 Jonathan Petersen Jefferies Raises Buy $54.00 $47.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $41.00 $40.00 Smedes Rose Citigroup Raises Neutral $44.50 $36.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $40.00 $38.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $38.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $41.00 $38.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Neutral $39.00 $37.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $40.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to National Storage. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of National Storage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of National Storage's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of National Storage's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on National Storage analyst ratings.

About National Storage

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns, operates, and acquires self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. With the help of property management platform, the company manages and controls the day-to-day operations and affairs of consolidated properties and unconsolidated real estate ventures under the iStorage, SecurCare, Northwest and Move It brands.

National Storage: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining National Storage's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.63% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: National Storage's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.27%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): National Storage's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): National Storage's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, National Storage faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NSA

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Dec 2021 BMO Capital Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Dec 2021 Truist Securities Maintains Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for NSA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.