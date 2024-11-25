Analyst Ratings For Nasdaq

21 analysts have shared their evaluations of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 13 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 11 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $85.0, with a high estimate of $93.00 and a low estimate of $79.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.88% increase from the previous average price target of $80.28.

The standing of Nasdaq among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $88.00 $88.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $80.00 $78.00 Kevin Heal Argus Research Raises Buy $82.00 $76.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Hold $80.00 $81.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $87.00 $84.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $88.00 $88.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $86.00 $84.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $93.00 $92.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $92.00 $85.00 Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Announces Outperform $82.00 - Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $84.00 $80.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $79.00 $73.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $88.00 $88.00 Richard Repetto Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $80.00 $73.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $84.00 $77.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Buy $88.00 $90.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $83.00 $77.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Announces Outperform $88.00 - Bill Katz TD Cowen Announces Hold $83.00 - Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $80.00 $78.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $53.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Nasdaq

Founded in 1971, Nasdaq is primarily known for its equity exchange, but in addition to its market-services business (about 35% of sales), the company sells and distributes market data as well as offers Nasdaq-branded indexes to asset managers and investors through its information-services segment (30%). Nasdaq's corporate-services business (20%) offers listing services and related investor relations products to publicly traded companies and through the company's market technology group (15%), Nasdaq facilitates the exchange operations of other exchanges throughout the world and provides financial compliance services.

Nasdaq's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Nasdaq showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 31.08% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Nasdaq's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.09%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nasdaq's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nasdaq's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Nasdaq's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.93. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

