Analyst Ratings For Monday.Com

During the last three months, 18 analysts shared their evaluations of Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 7 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $291.94, a high estimate of $340.00, and a low estimate of $250.00. Marking an increase of 9.91%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $265.62.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Monday.Com is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $310.00 $285.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $340.00 $280.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $300.00 $275.00 Michael Funk B of A Securities Raises Buy $300.00 $280.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $250.00 $230.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Raises Overweight $300.00 $270.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Buy $285.00 $245.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Neutral $280.00 $240.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $340.00 $300.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Overweight $300.00 $275.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $295.00 $250.00 Rob Oliver Baird Raises Neutral $265.00 $250.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $300.00 $270.00 Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $300.00 $250.00 Rob Oliver Baird Announces Neutral $250.00 - Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $270.00 $270.00 Alex Zukin Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $300.00 - Jackson Ader Keybanc Lowers Overweight $270.00 $280.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Monday.Com. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Monday.Com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Monday.Com's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Monday.Com's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators.

Stay up to date on Monday.Com analyst ratings.

Discovering Monday.Com: A Closer Look

Monday.com is a provider of work management software delivered via a cloud-based software-as-a-service, or SaaS model. The firm's solutions offer flexible and highly customizable tools to digitize business processes across countless use cases. Monday's offering supports workflow management across departments, real-time visibility and accountability, and automation capabilities. Monday also offers prepackaged CRM and DevOps management solutions, in addition to standalone survey and digital whiteboard tools. As of 2023, Monday served over 225,000 customers in more than 200 countries.

Financial Milestones: Monday.Com's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Monday.Com's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 34.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Monday.Com's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.06% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Monday.Com's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.62%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Monday.Com's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.0%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Monday.Com's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

