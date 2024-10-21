Analyst Ratings For Microchip Technology

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 3 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Microchip Technology, revealing an average target of $95.0, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. This current average has decreased by 7.24% from the previous average price target of $102.42.

The perception of Microchip Technology by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $95.00 $105.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $80.00 $89.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $100.00 $90.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $96.00 $100.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $90.00 $100.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Buy $92.00 $104.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $103.00 $110.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Buy $89.00 $96.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $100.00 $110.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $105.00 $115.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $90.00 $110.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00

Microchip Technology became an independent company in 1989 when it was spun off from General Instrument. More than half of revenue comes from MCUs, which are used in a wide array of electronic devices from remote controls to garage door openers to power windows in autos. The company's strength lies in lower-end 8-bit MCUs that are suitable for a wider range of less technologically advanced devices, but the firm has expanded its presence in higher-end MCUs and analog chips as well.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Microchip Technology's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -45.76%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Microchip Technology's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.98%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Microchip Technology's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.82%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Microchip Technology's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.97. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

