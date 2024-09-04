Analyst Ratings For Meta Platforms

Throughout the last three months, 35 analysts have evaluated Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 15 19 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 12 18 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $578.66, a high estimate of $647.00, and a low estimate of $450.00. Marking an increase of 7.15%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $540.06.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Meta Platforms among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $645.00 $575.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $575.00 $550.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $550.00 $525.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $600.00 $500.00 Benjamin Black Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $585.00 $525.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $560.00 $540.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $550.00 $510.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $550.00 $520.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $570.00 $570.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $590.00 $550.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $570.00 $535.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $600.00 $550.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $610.00 $480.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $600.00 $550.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $647.00 $625.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $635.00 $630.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $530.00 $500.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $580.00 $550.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $600.00 $565.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $643.00 $562.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $575.00 $545.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $575.00 $550.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $563.00 $550.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $615.00 $525.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $555.00 $522.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $525.00 $525.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $570.00 $570.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Outperform $575.00 $565.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $525.00 $500.00 Shweta Khajuria Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $620.00 - John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Buy $600.00 $530.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $625.00 $593.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Maintains Buy $550.00 $550.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $540.00 $475.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $450.00 $450.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Meta Platforms. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Meta Platforms compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Meta Platforms's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Meta Platforms's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Meta Platforms

Meta is the world's largest online social network, with nearly 4 billion family of apps monthly active users. Users engage with each other in different ways, exchanging messages and sharing news events, photos, and videos. The firm's ecosystem consists mainly of the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and many features surrounding these products. Users can access Facebook on mobile devices and desktops. Advertising revenue represents more than 90% of the firm's total revenue, with more than 45% coming from the US and Canada and over 20% from Europe.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Meta Platforms

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Meta Platforms's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.1%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Meta Platforms's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 34.46%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Meta Platforms's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.79%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Meta Platforms's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.94%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Meta Platforms's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.24, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

