Analyst Ratings For Light & Wonder

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $100.0, with a high estimate of $120.00 and a low estimate of $79.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.72%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Light & Wonder among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Raises Hold $106.00 $98.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $120.00 $115.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $95.00 $111.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Underperform $79.00 $83.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Light & Wonder. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Light & Wonder compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Light & Wonder's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder is principally an electronic gaming machine manufacturer, selling machines to pubs, clubs, and casinos. The firm is licensed in most jurisdictions allowing gambling globally. Light & Wonder is one of the three largest players in the space along with International Game Technology and Aristocrat Leisure. SciPlay, about one fourth of revenue, develops and distributes casual mobile games, principally in the social casino niche. The more nascent iGaming business sits between these two businesses, providing digital content and capabilities to real-money gaming providers.

Light & Wonder's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Light & Wonder displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.84%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Light & Wonder's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.25% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Light & Wonder's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.47%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Light & Wonder's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.68, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

