Analyst Ratings For KKR

In the latest quarter, 15 analysts provided ratings for KKR (NYSE:KKR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for KKR, revealing an average target of $135.87, a high estimate of $154.00, and a low estimate of $116.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.1% increase from the previous average price target of $124.54.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of KKR by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $130.00 - Nicholas Watts Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $153.00 - Chris Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $150.00 $130.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $135.00 $115.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Buy $154.00 $145.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $137.00 $123.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $146.00 $117.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $128.00 $121.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $144.00 $125.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $141.00 $128.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $117.00 $112.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $125.00 $116.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $117.00 $114.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Buy $145.00 $157.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $116.00 $116.00

KKR is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $601.3 billion in total managed assets, including $487.3 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of June 2024. The company has two core segments: asset management (which includes private markets—private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy, and real estate—and public markets—primarily credit and hedge/investment fund platforms) and insurance (following the firm's initial investment in, and then ultimate purchase of, Global Atlantic Financial Group, which is engaged in retirement/annuity and life insurance lines as well as reinsurance).

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining KKR's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.54% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: KKR's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.26%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): KKR's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): KKR's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: KKR's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.32, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

