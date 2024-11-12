Analyst Ratings For Kimco Realty

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 6 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Kimco Realty, presenting an average target of $24.59, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.77% from the previous average price target of $22.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Kimco Realty by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Outperform $26.00 $23.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $30.00 $25.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $23.00 $22.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $22.50 $20.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Buy $28.00 $25.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $24.00 $22.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $22.00 $21.00 Tammi Fique Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $21.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $23.00 $21.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Neutral $23.00 $20.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $25.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kimco Realty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Kimco Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Kimco Realty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Kimco Realty's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Kimco Realty's Background

One of the oldest real estate investment trusts in the United States, Kimco Realty owns interests in 569 shopping centers throughout major markets in the US, representing roughly 87 million square feet.

Financial Milestones: Kimco Realty's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Kimco Realty displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Kimco Realty's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kimco Realty's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kimco Realty's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kimco Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.8.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

