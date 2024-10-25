Analyst Ratings For Informatica

Informatica (NYSE:INFA) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Informatica, presenting an average target of $32.44, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. This current average has decreased by 14.63% from the previous average price target of $38.00.

The perception of Informatica by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $34.00 $38.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $36.00 $39.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $27.00 $33.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $32.00 $40.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $27.00 $35.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $38.00 $44.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $35.00 $35.00 William Power Baird Lowers Outperform $35.00 $43.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Neutral $28.00 $35.00

All You Need to Know About Informatica

Informatica Inc is a pioneered new category of software, the Intelligent Data Management Cloud, or IDMC. IDMC is an AI-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance data strategies.

Understanding the Numbers: Informatica's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Informatica's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.55%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Informatica's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.21% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Informatica's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Informatica's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Informatica's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.8. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

